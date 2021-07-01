PMD Forecasts Rain Spells in Central & Upper Parts of Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain/thunderstorms in parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan between Thursday and Sunday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Met Office noted that weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and are likely to continue during the next two to three days.

This weather system may bring rain-wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and Sargodha from Thursday (night) to Sunday particularly during evening/night and morning hours.

“Rain-dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Kalat, Barkhan, Loralai, and Sibbi on Saturday and Sunday during evening/night,” it said.

The downpour is likely to subside the prevailing hot weather condition across the province of Punjab, and Islamabad. However, the windstorms may also cause damage during the forecast period.