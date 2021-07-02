Govt Increases Taxes on Import of Mobile Phones

The government has increased regulatory duties on the import of mobile phones, tobacco, shampoos, cosmetics, tyres, tiles, dinner sets, padlocks, LCD and LED and dog or cat goods from July 1, 2021.

The FBR Friday has issued “customs budget instructions “to the Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs) for compliance and enforcement at ports.

The FBR stated that the RD rates on import of mobile phones have been enhanced. The RD has been increased on the import of mobile set having

C&F Value in US$ (Up to 30$) from Rs. 165 per set to Rs. 300 per set;

C&F Value in US$ ($31 to $100) from Rs. 1,620 per set to Rs. 3,000;

C&F Value in US$ ($101 to200$) from Rs. 2,430 to Rs. 7,500;

C&F Value in US$ (201$ to 350$) from Rs. 3,240 to Rs. 11,000;

C&F Value in US$ (351$ to 500$) from Rs. 9,450 to Rs. 15,000 per set

RD has been increased on the import of mobile set with C&F Value in US$ (above $500) from Rs. 16,650 per set to Rs. 22,000 per set.

According to the FBR, to support the local furniture industry, customs duty on import of Varnishes (PCT code 3208.2010), Organic composite solvents and thinners (PCT code 3814.0000) and plates, sheets, film etc. of PVC (PCT code 3921.1200) has been reduced from 20% to 16% and 5% Regulatory duty on import of mountings/fittings etc. suitable for furniture (PCT 8302.4200) has been removed.

In order to boost positive image of the country with our important trading partners across the world, it is proposed that regulatory duty on export of skin & hides and Molasses has been reduced to 10% from the current 15% and 20% respectively.