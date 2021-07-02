High Temperatures Continue to Break Records Across the World

Several countries in the northern hemisphere witnessed an exceptionally hot June this summer which smashed all previous records as temperatures soared above 50C.

The Gulf is known for its hot and humid climate with temperatures regularly exceeding 45C in the summer months. However, on June 22, Nuwaiseeb, Kuwait, recorded 53.2C, the highest temperature in the world so far this year.

While the highest temperatures recorded in Iraq and Iran in June this year were 51.6C and 51C respectively, temperatures in the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia crossed 50C last month.

On the other hand, the ongoing unprecedented heatwave in the US and Canada has seen temperatures increased to nearly 50C, disrupting everyday life.

On June 29, Lytton, a village in Canada’s British Columbia, set a national record the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada after mercury hit 49.6C there.

At least 500 deaths have been reported in British Columbia since June 25 due to heatwave.

In the US, Portland, Oregon, recorded an all-time high of 46.6C in June, breaking the previous high of 41.6 that was recorded in 1965.

Highest Temperatures Ever Recorded

So far, at least 23 countries have recorded high temperatures of 50C or above.

The highest temperature in the world stands at 56.7C that was recorded in 1913 in California’s Death Valley. In 1931, Kebili, Tunisia recorded the hottest known temperature in Africa with 55C. Asia’s highest temperature is 54C that was recorded in Iran in 2017.

Last year, Seymour Island in Antarctica recorded a maximum temperature of 20.7C. As per the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO), temperatures on the Antarctic Peninsula have increased by almost 3C during the past 50 years.