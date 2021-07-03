Here’s Pakistan’s Schedule for World Test Championship

The inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) came to a conclusion last week as New Zealand defeated India in a highly anticipated final to be crowned as the first champions. The second edition of the WTC cycle is right around the corner as England will face India in a five-match Test series, scheduled to begin in August 2021.

The second cycle of the WTC will be played between August 2021 to June 2023. A total of nine teams will participate in the championship, with each team playing six series, three home and three away, during a two-year period.

Pakistan had a disappointing campaign in the first-ever WTC finishing at the sixth spot in the table, only winning four matches out of twelve. Pakistan will be hoping for a better showing this time around after finding a settled team combination in their previous two series.

Pakistan whitewashed South Africa in their previous WTC series and will be hoping to continue their momentum in the next few series. Pakistan begins its campaign with a two-match Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, scheduled to be played in August 2021.

The first match of the Test series will be played between August 12-17, while the second Test match is scheduled to be played between August 20-25. Both the matches will be played at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Let’s have a look at Pakistan’s full schedule for WTC:

Series Number of Matches Home/Away Date Pakistan vs West Indies 2 Away August 2021 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2 Away November 2021 Pakistan vs Australia 2 Home Feb-Mar 2022 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2 Away Jul-Aug 2022 Pakistan vs New Zealand 2 Home Oct-Nov 2022 Pakistan vs England 3 Home Nov-Dec 2022

*Dates are not finalized and are subject to change

Pakistan will play their other two away series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while their three home series are scheduled against Australia, New Zealand, and England. It will be interesting to see if these three cricketing nations agree to tour Pakistan for a full Test series.

Both New Zealand and Australia have expressed their interest in touring the country, depending on the security arrangements, while England has confirmed their tour of the country for a two-match T20I series later this year. This might be an indication that Pakistan will play their home series in Pakistan rather than United Arab Emirates (UAE).