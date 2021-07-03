Sindh Issues New Coronavirus SOPs

The Government of Sindh has issued new COVID-19 SOPs after a decline in the number of cases in the province.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all commercial activities, establishments, and markets in Sindh are allowed to remain open until 10 PM, and bakeries and dairy shops may remain open until 12 AM.

Indoor and outdoor dining is permissible until 12 AM while maintaining a distance of three feet between customers, but the facility of indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy can only be availed of by vaccinated individuals. Additionally, drive-through, takeaway, and delivery services will remain operational around the clock, seven days a week.

All types of outdoor marriage functions are allowed with a maximum of 400 guests while maintaining a minimum distance of three feet, and indoor marriage functions are allowed only for as many as 200 vaccinated attendees.

Shrines will remain open in strict compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs.

Cinemas and theatres are allowed to remain open until 1 AM only for vaccinated people, and indoor gyms are also allowed to open only for inoculated persons.

Amusement parks, swimming pools, and arcades are now allowed to open with 50 percent occupancy, and public transport is allowed to operate with 70 percent occupancy.

Offices are allowed to continue operations with 100 percent attendance.

Meanwhile, Sunday will be observed as a ‘safe day’ in Karachi, and the other divisions will decide upon their own safe days.