Pakistan is Close to Returning to Pre-Pandemic Normalcy: Report

Pakistan has been ranked third in The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index.

The Economist’s Normalcy Index ranked 50 countries to determine the ones that are returning to their pre-pandemic levels. Each country was ranked on the basis of eight indicators — time not at home, retail, office use, public transport, road traffic, flights, cinema, and sports attendance.

According to the report, the global normalcy index had fallen in March 2020 after many countries had restricted the mobility of their citizens.

“Today it stands at 66 (out of 100) suggesting that the world has traveled roughly half of the way back to pre-pandemic life,” The Economist added.

The pre-coronavirus pandemic level of activity has been set a score of 100, in which Hong Kong tops the list with a score of 96.3, followed by New Zealand at second position with a score of 87.8, and Pakistan at third position with a score of 84.4.

The report detailed that “Hong Kong and New Zealand – two places that have implemented effective measures against the coronavirus and suffered relatively few deaths – are currently at the top of our tables”.