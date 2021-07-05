PTCL & CISCO Sign Service Provider Partnership Agreement

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and CISCO have announced a strategic partnership to deliver services to businesses in Pakistan through signing a Service Provider Partnership agreement.

The signing ceremony was held at PTCL HQ, Islamabad. Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL and Kashif Ul Haque, Country General Manager, Cisco, signed the agreement, along with senior officials from both the organizations.

Under this partnership, both companies aim to work collectively and modernize the IT infrastructure by offering cost-effective and innovative services. This will, not only be limited to technology, but will also include providing strategic guidance and roadmap to successfully navigate the customer’s digital transformation journey.

On the occasion, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said:

This partnership with Cisco will allow PTCL to serve our customers across the geographic and demographic boundaries to exceed their expectations. It will also be instrumental in supporting Pakistan in the digital transformation journey, as it will be facilitating the creation of a holistic digital workspace and lifestyle. We will be able to provide our corporate customers with a technological foundation that is secure and integrates connectivity, automation and analytics for better collaboration across the entire business value-chain.

On the occasion, Kashif Ul Haque, Country General Manager, Cisco, said:

Together Cisco and PTCL will be able to transform the way businesses are carried out in Pakistan. Our focus is on being the catalyst for change through SPaaCH (Service Provider as a Channel) that will be utilized in the most optimized and efficient manner. We truly appreciate this partnership that will enable us to transform our customers’ networks into a software-based and more agile platform.

PTCL remains at the forefront to take such initiatives that will pave the way for latest Cloud-based solutions and managed services, enabling our corporate customers across Pakistan.