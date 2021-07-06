Realme GT Master Edition Appears in a Detailed Leak

The Realme GT series is far from complete. It is about to expand yet again with the Realme GT Master Edition that is rumored to be the first phone to feature a Kodak powered camera setup.

The phone has now appeared in a set of images created and shared by none other than 91Mobiles and OnLeaks.

Realme GT Master Edition looks a lot like the Realme GT 5G, but you get more color options this time. There is a dark brown/champagne model and one of the white options features faux leather stripe overlays for a more differentiated look. The other white model has a more traditional matte finish.

The phone will offer a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 888 SoC seen on the Realme GT will be swapped out for a Snapdragon 778 chip. RAM options will include 8GB and 12GB, whereas storage will vary between 128GB and 256GB.

The camera department will be no different with a 64MP main sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP macro cam. The 4,300 mAh battery will have support for 65W wired charging.

The price is rumored to be €399 for the 8GB/128GB trim while the 12/256GB model will cost €449.