FBR and Telcos Fail to Resolve Tax Dispute of Rs. 55 Billion

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) disclosed on Wednesday that there is a tax dispute of Rs. 55 billion between the telecom companies and the FBR.

FBR Member Inland Revenue (Operations), Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Wednesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that the constitution of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) has failed to resolve the issue of a tax dispute of Rs. 55 billion between the telecom companies and the tax department.

FBR Member Inland Revenue (Operations) stated that there is a taxability dispute of Rs. 55 billion between the FBR and the telcos.

However, the matter could not be resolved through the forums of the ADRC.