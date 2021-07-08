Pakistan Breaks All Previous Records for Electricity Generation

The Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, revealed that Pakistan recorded its highest-ever electricity generation at 24,284 MW on Wednesday, even though the Tarbela dam is generating an output of only 25 percent output in comparison to its capacity.

The incumbent government has been highly criticized by the opposition and the masses as certain areas are being plagued with electricity issues in the scorching heat.

Experts believe that Pakistan’s demand for electricity is much higher than the government’s projections, which is why the power companies are resorting to loadshedding in the areas where they have high losses.

Minister Azhar tweeted, “Highest demand and supply of power in the history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284MW,” and added, “it reflects not just higher demand and generation but also increased transmission capacity”.

He also revealed that before this, the highest generation and transmission achieved had been 20,811 MW in July 2018.

“This new record has been set despite the fact that Pakistan’s biggest dam, Tarbela, is producing just 25% of its output this year during peak season,” he said in another tweet.s