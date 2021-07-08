United Motors Announces Small Reduction in Car Prices

Following the enactment of the new auto policy and the benefits that it includes, several automakers have decided to reduce the prices of their vehicles. The latest automaker to take that said step is United Motors.

As per an official notification issued by the Automaker, the two cars of United Motors, namely, the Alpha and the Bravo, shall now be sold at the following prices:

Vehicles Old Price (PKR) Price Cut (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) United Bravo 1,099,000 69,000 1,030,000 United Alpha 1,445,000 95,000 1,350,000

ALSO READ

Pak Suzuki Announces Reduction in Car Prices

United Motors garnered a lot of praise from the public and the analysts the last time when they reduced the prices of their vehicles following an appreciation in the value of the local currency.

Shortly before the resumption of economic activity activities, though, United Motors announced a massive price hike of Rs. 240,000 for Bravo, after which the price of the vehicle went from Rs. 985,000 to Rs. 1,199,000. The company said that the increase in price was due to a massive depreciation of the local currency.

However, even after the price cut, the company couldn’t quite capture the market to the same degree as its competitors in the segment of small cars. Here’s hoping that United Motors will grab their desired market share with the current price reduction.