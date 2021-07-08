Pak Suzuki Announces Reduction in Car Prices

The much-welcomed wave of vehicle price cuts continues as the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also announced a reduction in its prices. Following the concessions given to the auto industry under the new auto policy, all the automakers are reducing the prices of their vehicles, and PSMC has just followed suit.

The official notification revealed the following prices, effective since 1 July 2021:

Vehicles Old Price (PKR) Price Cut (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Alto VX 1,198,000 85,000 1,134,000 Alto VXR 1,433,000 98,000 1,335,000 Alto VXL AGS 1,633,000 112,000 1,521,000 Wagon R VXR 1,640,000 110,000 1,530,000 Wagon R VXL 1,730,000 120,000 1,610,000 Wagon R AGS 1,890,000 130,000 1,760,000 Cultus VXR 1,780,000 125,000 1,655,000 Cultus VXL 1,970,000 140,000 1,830,000 Cultus AGS 2,130,000 155,000 1,975,000 Swift DLX 2,030,000 58,000 1,972,000 Swift A/T 2,210,000 62,000 2,148,000 Bolan VX 1,134,000 85,000 1,049,000

As discussed several times before, the company will arguably benefit the most from the new auto policy concessions is the PSMC because most of the cars in its lineup have engines up to 1000cc, which implies a gain of advantages like:

4.5 percent reduction in GST

zero percent FED

zero percent VAT on the CKDs of 1000cc vehicles

exemption from customs and regulatory duties for CBUs (among several other perquisites).

As far as vehicle sales are concerned, the PSMC has long enjoyed the top spot, but with the reduction in the prices of the vehicles, it is poised to capture an even larger share of the market in the days to come.