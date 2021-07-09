35 Startups Graduate From NIC Karachi

National Incubation Center Karachi (NICK) organized a Startup Graduation Ceremony to celebrate the achievements of its fourth and fifth cohort startups, in which 35 high growth startups made the graduation walk.

During the course of their incubation at NIC Karachi, startups were challenged to not only show progress in the various training programs that were organized for them as a part of their incubation, but also to display growth in their businesses as well.

A consultation session with 10 of NIC Karachi star startups was also held during the occasion.

ALSO READ

Privatization Board Discusses Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin UI Haque, graced the event as chief guest and applauded the efforts of the graduating founders. He said, “NIC Karachi has contributed tremendously in regional and national economy of Pakistan by supporting innovation & promoting entrepreneurial culture. The center is serving as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship for Karachi and has launched many successful startups”.

The ceremony was also attended by CEO Ignite Mr. Asim Shahryar Husain, VC NED University Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Member IT Mr. Junaid Imam, Ignite Board member Mr. Danish Lakhani, GM Projects Mr. Jawad Azfar, VP LMKT, Mr. Faisal Jamil, senior officials of the ministry and Ignite teams and other dignitaries.

Federal Secretary for IT & Telecom, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, expressed his delight on this occasion. He said, “Seeing young people aspire to create a positive impact through innovation is always a welcome sight. The growth shown by the graduating businesses is a testament to all the hard work that has been done by the Ministry of IT and Telecom, Ignite, and NIC Karachi.”

CEO Ignite, Mr. Asim Shahryar Husain, said during the event, “Startup ecosystem of Pakistan is heating up in 2021 with a growth of more than 200% in investments in Pakistani startups over the last year. Government of Pakistan’s pro-entrepreneurship policies have been instrumental in playing a key role in this regard. Ignite is planning more incubators in other cities and new technology verticals in future to ignite the startup ecosystem of Pakistan.”

ALSO READ

KP Announces Schedule for New Academic Session

Director NIC Karachi, Omar Abedin, thanked all the esteemed guests for attending the ceremony and encouraged the graduating startups. He shared the significant contributions of NICK startups to the economic growth and prosperity of Karachi and the nation through startups such as Bykea, Azcorp, Lorryz, Asani, HukumJanab, The Learning Hut, Tensorminds, Carvan, Saaya Health, QriosityNet and 160 other.

At the closing of the event, a cake cutting ceremony was held to celebrate NIC Karachi’s 3rd birthday, as well as the recent announcement of Ignite’s National Incubation Centers as a Champion project in the enabling environment category at the International Telecommunication Union’s WSIS Process Prizes 2021.