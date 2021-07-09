Pakistan to Significantly Increase Renewable Energy Generation Capacity by 2030

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power, Tabish Gohar, met with the United States Chargé d’ Affaires, Angela Aggeler, at his office this morning to discuss the outlook and market of Pakistan’s energy sector.

The SAPM gave an overview of the sector and the endeavors of the incumbent government in its reformation.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy and said that the government would forge the massive addition of renewable capacity (30 percent) by 2030 with a 45 percent share of hydel power generation.

Gohar also underlined the importance of the gas storage facilities and said that the government is working on the construction of strategic gas storages to enhance Pakistan’s capability to import gas and ensure sustainable economic growth.

Aggeler commended the government’s renewable energy policy and suggested that the US and Pakistan outline the priority areas to create an enabling environment for cooperation on a government-to-government basis in the petroleum and power sectors.