Samsung’s Exynos 2200 Has a Better GPU Than Apple A15/Snapdragon 895

The Exynos 2200 is expected to be the next flagship chipset from Samsung. It is also going to be the first Samsung chip to feature Radeon graphics thanks to an AMD GPU.

This chip has just made rounds at the 3DMark’s Wild Life benchmark scoring an impressive 8134 points. This is well above Qualcomm’s current flagship, the Snapdragon 888, but more importantly, this score may even be higher than Qualcomm’s 2022 flagship chip, reportedly called the Snapdragon 895.

The report comes from renowned tipster Anthony, who has claimed that the next top-tier Exynos chip may be faster than its Snapdragon rival in both CPU and GPU performance. It is expected to be even better than the Apple A15 Bionic in terms of GPU, but the CPU king is still Apple.

We have seen similar reports before of the Exynos 2200 beating its Apple and Qualcomm rivals in 3D benchmark results. As more of these reports mount up, we expect that the Exynos 2200 will be released soon, perhaps later this month. That is when we will get to see actual benchmark results and how it compares with the rest of the chips.

Meanwhile, Apple and Qualcomm are also working on more powerful chips that are expected to become official later this year.