Nokia Sues Oppo With Multiple Lawsuits

Nokia and Oppo signed a licensing agreement back in 2018, but now that the contract is over, things are starting to take a turn for the worse. Oppo refused Nokia’s offer to renew the contract but continues to use its patents, so Nokia is now taking legal action against Oppo.

Nokia has filed multiple patent infringement lawsuits against Oppo over SEP and non-SEP patents. These patents include connectivity, interface, and security features, and were filed in multiple markets in Europe and Asia.

However, despite hitting Oppo with numerous patent infringement complaints, a Nokia spokesperson believes there is still a more constructive way to deal with the situation.

Here is what Nokia had to say about the matter:

We have been negotiating the renewal of our patent licensing agreement with Oppo but unfortunately they have rejected our fair and reasonable offers. Litigation is always our last resort and we have offered to enter into independent and neutral arbitration to amicably resolve the matter. We still believe this would be the most constructive way forward.

After all, Nokia owns quite a lot of patents and has just signed royalty-bearing agreements with several big names such as Samsung, Apple, LG, Lenovo, and even Blackberry.