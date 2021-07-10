Pakistan to Ban Air Travel for Unvaccinated People

Pakistan will ban unvaccinated people from traveling by air from 1 August onward.

According to the details, the National Command and Opera­tion Centre (NCOC) and the Government of Sindh imposed more restrictions on unvaccinated individuals on Friday to control the nationwide surge in the pandemic.

However, the Pakistan Medical Association-Sindh (PMA) has termed these restrictions as “harsh”, and claims that they will lead to the proliferation of fake coronavirus vaccination cards.

All adult students have been directed to get themselves inoculated by 31 August.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned about the spread of the Delta variant, and Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, tweeted about the emergence of the fourth wave in the country.

His tweet read: