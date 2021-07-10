Saudi Arabia Approves Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Saudi Arabia has approved Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom. Its Food and Drug Authority ratified the vaccine on Friday and said that the concerned authorities will begin importing the two-dose vaccine soon.

The decision to approve the registration and use of the Moderna vaccine was made based on the data provided by the company.

A laboratory study showed the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, but with a slight decrease in response as compared to being used against the original strain.

Saudi Arabia had previously approved the use of Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) had also approved the Pfizer vaccine for youngsters between the ages of 12 and 18 last month and authorized it for administration to people aged 18 and above.