Govt Issues License to Lakson Group’s Fly Jinnah Services (Pvt) Ltd

The federal government has issued the regular public transport license (Passenger & Cargo) to M/s Fly Jinnah Services (Pvt) Limited, a project of the famous Lakson group.

Documents available with Propakistani stated that M/s Fly Jinnah Services (Pvt.) Limited is owned by a group of businessmen associated with different industries including travel, fast-moving consumer goods, power, and technology, that intends to launch a Regular Public Transport (RPT) airline in Pakistan.

The company had requested for issuance of RPT license (passenger & cargo) subsequently, the cabinet on the summary of the Aviation division gave the approval to grant the license to Lakson group project’ M/s Fly Jinnah Services (Pvt) Limited.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had certified that the company had fulfilled all the conditions prescribed in National Aviation Policy-2019 and relevant rules/regulations for the issuance of the license.

PCAA has confirmed that M/s Fly Jinnah Services (Pvt.) Limited has loss-free paid-up capital of Rs350 million which is in line with the NAP-2019 and ANO-001-ATNR 3.0.

PCAA has also confirmed that the company plans to initially induct 3 Aircraft (preferably Airbus A320) on a dry lease basis and will subsequently increase its fleet size to 5 by the 2nd year and to 6 by the end of the 5th year of operations.

PCAA has confirmed that the company is registered with SECP in the name of an aviation sector company with 2 directors namely Iqbal Ali Lakhani (Chairman Lakson group) and Shahnawaz Haidar Nawabi.

ALSO READ

PIA Announces Special Flights to Najaf

The company has inducted Shahnawaz Haider Nawabi as its Director and Chief Executive who holds an MBA from Harvard University and serves as Director on the Board of 3 companies including Public unlisted and private companies.

The company has given an undertaking to PCAA that M/s Fly Jinnah Services (Pvt.) Limited shall comply with the respective NAP, CARs,1994, ANOs and flight safety circulars airworthiness notices and any instruction issued by PCAA/ Federal Government from time to time.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior has also granted necessary security clearance to the company as required under Article 4.3.6 of NAP-2019.

Under rule 177 (1) of the Civil Aviation Rules 1994 of NAP-2019, the Federal Government is the competent authority for issuance of RPT Licence and the Aviation Division supported the issuance of RPT Licence (passenger & cargo) to the airline.