Durdana Ansari Becomes The First Muslim and Pakistani Captain of British Royal Navy

Durdana Ansari OBE has become the first Muslim and Pakistani in the world to be promoted to the rank of a Captain of the British Royal Navy, as approved by the Queen of England.

The news was shared by Ansari’s nephew, the famous singer Asim Azhar.

“Today is a proud moment for not just me or my family, but for the whole nation,” he tweeted.

“Durdana Ansari OBE becomes the first Muslim & Pakistani female in the world to get ranked as a Captain of the British Royal Navy approved by the Queen, herself. I’m so proud of you Khala jaan,” he added.

— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 13, 2021

The queen had previously awarded Ansari an OBE (Order of the British Empire).

Ansari is a British entrepreneur, public speaker, and activist for women’s empowerment. She has also worked as a charity director, journalist, presenter, and producer at the BBC World Service.