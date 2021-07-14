Govt to Launch App for PM’s Flagship Kamyab Jawan Program

The government is planning to launch a special app for Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s flagship project the Kamyab Jawan Program.

The news of this development was shared by the Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, on Twitter.

Empathy lies at the core of whatever we do at @KamyabJawanPK & coming up with tangible solutions to your problems is what we strive for everyday. I'm glad to share that very soon Kamyab Jawan will be launching its app where you can communicate directly with us!#KamyabJawanApp pic.twitter.com/dhFNywq6mO — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 12, 2021

The Kamyab Jawan Progam was launched by PM Khan as an unemployment substitute. This plan offers financial and technical assistance to individuals looking to establish their businesses for an innovative product that they may have been working on.

SAPM Dar expects Pakistan’s youth to become empowered through education, employment, and engagement, and remarked that young entrepreneurs will be able to set up shop at their own pace through the flagship’s soft loan options.