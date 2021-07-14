Google is Adding Major Gaming Features to Android 12

Android 12 will not only have UI and performance improvements but major updates for gamers as well. The next version of Android will allow you to play games while they are being downloaded.

This should particularly be useful for games that are large such as Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile. The feature is already available on PC and consoles on some titles from Blizzard and EA’s Origin store. It is nice to see that it’s finally coming to Android, though it will only work with games that support Google’s Play Asset Delivery system.

Further, Google has also announced its latest Android Game Development Kit that will allow developers to use advanced features and make their work easier without having to switch between tools. This feature aims to reduce fragmentation by allowing almost all tools across all Android versions. It will be updated to support future Android features as well.

This will also let developers monitor the performance of their games by monitoring the CPU and GPU performance. They can also make these stats available to users.

The full set of upcoming gaming features can be seen on Google’s Android Developers Blog.