Netizens Demand Misbah and Waqar’s Sacking for Ruining Pakistan Cricket

Posted 1 hour ago by Ahsan Gardezi

Pakistan’s humiliation at the hands of a stellar England team was complete on Tuesday when the visitors succumbed to a third successive defeat, resulting in a 0-3 ODI series conclusion.

The visitors initially put up an impressive show off the bat this time around, with captain Babar Azam pushing Pakistan to 331/9 with a huge knock of 158 runs. Despite the total, the hosts smashed past Pakistan’s bowling lineup, with Lewis Gregory hitting a quick 77 which helped England complete its highest successful ODI run chase at Edgbaston with 2 overs to spare.

Soon after the series concluded, netizens called for the dismissal of Pakistan’s head coach Misbah Ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Here’s all the mainstream reaction that was recorded after Pakistan’s humbling at the hands of a rampant England team.

Many analysts and sports journalists have tweeted similar replies in this regard as well.

Currently, trends against Misbah and Waqar have taken shape, and they don’t look like going away anytime soon.

Cricket fans across the border also pitched in their two cents on the results, and for once, they “speak the true true”:

The 3-match T20 series starts from July 16. Will Pakistan bounce back? Hit the comment section with your view.

