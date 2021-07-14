Netizens Demand Misbah and Waqar’s Sacking for Ruining Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan’s humiliation at the hands of a stellar England team was complete on Tuesday when the visitors succumbed to a third successive defeat, resulting in a 0-3 ODI series conclusion.

The visitors initially put up an impressive show off the bat this time around, with captain Babar Azam pushing Pakistan to 331/9 with a huge knock of 158 runs. Despite the total, the hosts smashed past Pakistan’s bowling lineup, with Lewis Gregory hitting a quick 77 which helped England complete its highest successful ODI run chase at Edgbaston with 2 overs to spare.

Soon after the series concluded, netizens called for the dismissal of Pakistan’s head coach Misbah Ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Here’s all the mainstream reaction that was recorded after Pakistan’s humbling at the hands of a rampant England team.

Misbah and Waqar must be sacked as soon as possible because they destroyed Pakistan cricket team#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/PhIensqCFd — Gul Khan 🇵🇰 (@GulK_PK) July 13, 2021

It’s disgusting the way Pak team lost to Eng in the absence of frontline players.

In Pak cricket, Friendships& Favouritism should come to an end. Coaching duo Misbah-Waqar& selectors should be held accountable, otherwise team’s chances in T 20 WC seem bleak. — Owais Tohid (@OwaisTohid) July 13, 2021

This team was ruined the day they decided to hire Misbah and Waqar as coaches. Sack them. — Baby Doctor (@staethoscope) July 13, 2021

Even Misbah’s biggest supporters have finally realised he’s an awful coach. Said it from the start before he was appointed. What a shocking decision to select him as coach. Who is responsible? — Haroon🇵🇸 (@hazharoon) July 13, 2021

Many analysts and sports journalists have tweeted similar replies in this regard as well.

I said this at the time of his appointment. Misbah will lose support and respect of fans after being head coach of the team. He earned a lot of respect as captain and player of Pak team. Coaching/management is totally a different thing. https://t.co/30O4a7Wjda — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 13, 2021

Currently, trends against Misbah and Waqar have taken shape, and they don’t look like going away anytime soon.

waqar younis should quit coaching and go back to liking tweets on twitter — کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) July 13, 2021

Cricket fans across the border also pitched in their two cents on the results, and for once, they “speak the true true”:

Even 400 won’t have sufficed with such sloppy fielding, Pakistan. And no excuses for unimaginative bowling. Almost as if Pakistan had no plan, no fizz. Well done England #ENGvPAK — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 13, 2021

The 3-match T20 series starts from July 16. Will Pakistan bounce back? Hit the comment section with your view.