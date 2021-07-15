HEC Smart Campus Established at Federal Urdu University

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Urdu University, Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, inaugurated a Smart Campus of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the university’s Islamabad Campus on Tuesday.

She addressed the inauguration ceremony and said that the establishment of the Smart Campus is an important milestone.

She also remarked that students can achieve academic success and accomplish their goals in practical life through modern technology.

Registrar Dr. Muhammad Sarem, Dean of Sciences Dr. Muhammad Zahid, In-charge Islamabad Campus Dr. Amir Nadeem, and Additional Registrar Shah Ji Muhammad also attended the inauguration.

Dr. Mushtaq had previously laid the foundation stone of the Jamia Masjid Younis at the university in the presence of the Islamabad Campus In-charge, the Additional Registrar, and the heads and staff of all the departments.