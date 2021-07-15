LPG Prices Increase Yet Again

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by Rs. 5 per kg.

According to the LPG Distributors Association Pakistan Chairman, Irfan Khokhar, LPG is now being sold at Rs 165 per kg.

Whereas, “after an Rs. 60 per cylinder rise, each LPG cylinder for personal use now costs Rs. 1,950 per kilogram, while the price of a cylinder for commercial usage has been increased by Rs. 225, resulting in a price of Rs. 7,490 per kilogram,” Khokhar informed.

He expressed distress over the fact that the single cheap thing earlier, was now accessible at double the price in marketplaces in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan”.

“LPG cylinder prices are now increasing on a daily basis,” he added.

He said that the LPG Distributors Association Pakistan will go on strike on 31 July and they will hold a sit-in outside the office of DC Gujranwala against the use of substandard cylinders.