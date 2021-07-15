New MG Vehicles Arrive in Pakistan for Road Testing: Report

Javed Afridi has been sharing teasers of various new vehicles from MG’s global lineup on his social media accounts for several months now, but people have been growing weary of the empty promises as none of the vehicles have made it to Pakistan.

However, the latest update by carspiritpk.com has revealed that MG Pakistan has brought three previously teased vehicles — the MG 5 sedan, the MG 6 sedan, and the MG RX8 SUV — to Pakistan for road testing purposes.

MG 5 is a subcompact sedan that rivals Toyota Yaris and Honda City, MG 6 is a compact sedan that competes with Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, and MG RX-8 is a midsize SUV that competes with Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento.

As seen in the import data image, the RX8 features a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 224 hp and 360 Nm torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The MG 6 features a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine rated at 181 hp and 285 Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

The MG 5 has a more subtle 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine rated at 118 hp and 150 Nm of torque that is sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

The import data also shows that MG has the E-HS plugin hybrid SUV and the Marvel R electric SUV in Pakistan. Both the vehicles are highly likely to garner huge dividends for the automaker as the government has allowed several concessions for the local assembly of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs).

With the news of the upcoming vehicles, there is hope for Javed Afridi as the public may pay more attention to MG for delivering on his teasers.