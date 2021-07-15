OnePlus Nord 2 Expected to Cost More Than The Original

OnePlus Nord 2 could be the most expensive Nord device to date. The handset is set to launch next week and a new rumor hints that it will be priced higher than the original Nord.

The report comes from 91 Mobiles and it shows how the Nord 2 will cost significantly more than the vanilla Nord. The phone’s base model (8GB/128 GB) will reportedly cost $430, while the 12GB/256 GB trim will be priced at $470.

As a comparison, the original OnePlus Nord’s base model cost $335 at launch and higher-end models went up to $375 and $402.

Perhaps the hardware upgrade will make up for the price increase since the Nord 2 is confirmed to feature the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC with AI improvements. The display will be a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity will be upgraded to 4,500 mAh, but the 30W fast charging is no different.

The 50MP primary camera is also expected to bring improvements over the predecessor. This will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth camera. The dual front-facing camera from the original Nord will be replaced with a single 32MP sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is going to launch next week on July 22 alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro.