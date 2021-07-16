BISE Rawalpindi Issues Matric Exams Schedule

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has released the detailed schedule for its Matriculation examinations.

A notification in this regard was issued on Friday, according to which the examinations will start on 29 July and end on 8 August.

It added that a total of 135,208 candidates have registered for the examinations.

Matriculation Examinations Date Sheet for BISE Rawalpindi

A spokesperson for the BISE Rawalpindi told the media that the roll number slips have been issued to the candidates, and that the examinations will only be for the electives as per the directives of the government.

The morning shift papers will start at 8:30 am and the afternoon exams will begin at 1:30 pm.