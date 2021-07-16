Lucky Motors to Make Samsung Smartphones in Pakistan

Lucky Cement’s subsidiary company is going to produce mobile phones for the world’s largest smartphone maker, Samsung, by December 2021 in Pakistan.

According to a notification submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMC) – a subsidiary of Lucky Cement Limited, which is currently engaged in the business of manufacturing assembly, marketing, distribution and sales of Kia and Peugeot branded vehicles, parts and accessories has recently entered into an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., FZE (“Samsung”) for producing Samsung branded Mobile Devices in Pakistan.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar took to Twitter to announce this as well. He wrote, “I congratulate Lucky Group and Samsung on entering into a JV to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan. These positive developments are evidence of the success of the DIRBS system that eliminated the smuggling of phones. And then followed up by Mobile Manufacturing policy last year”.

I congratulate Lucky Group and Samsung on entering into a JV to manufacture smart phones in Pakistan.

In pursuance of this transaction, LMC has also initiated the process of seeking necessary regulatory approvals to carry on the said business and in this endeavor has also filed an application with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for securing the license, the notification said.

The production facility for producing Samsung Mobile Devices will be located at LMC’s existing plant facility producing vehicles at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Special Economic Zone, Port Qasim – Karachi.

The production facility is anticipated to be completed by end-December 2021.