Nokia XR20 Leak Shows a Rugged Waterproof Design

Nokia has a rugged phone set to launch by the end of this month. We have seen the hints in teasers and leaks and now a fresh report shows an official-looking image of the upcoming rugged phone, the Nokia XR20.

ALSO READ

Nokia to Launch a Rugged Phone on July 27

The report says that Nokia Mobile had accidentally posted an image of the Nokia XR20 on the Nokia Community forum. The promotional image was quickly removed from the website and was replaced by an old teaser.

The leaked image shows the Nokia XR20 covered in water droplets, a clear hint that it will come with water resistance. We can also see a square-shaped camera setup with multiple lenses onboard. This setup bears the usual ZEISS branding commonly seen on Nokia’s phone cameras and there are multiple LED flash units as well.

At the bottom, we can see a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone.

From previous reports, we know that the Nokia XR20 will sport a 6.67-inch LCD with 1080p resolution. The Snapdragon 480 chip will be its main driver with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You will also get a microSD card slot.

The main camera setup is expected to include a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera. The 4,630 mAh battery will come with fast charging support.

The Nokia XR20 is expected to launch on July 27.