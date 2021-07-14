Nokia to Launch a Rugged Phone on July 27

Out of the blue, Nokia has just teased a rugged phone set to launch on July 27. The announcement comes via Twitter, but there is not much information to go by other than a launch date and a vague hint.

ALSO READ

Nokia to Launch a Flagship Phone in November: Leak

The image shows a Nokia phone that has already launched, likely the X10 or the X20, given the camera setup and LED flash. The handset is covered in a case that says “With our newest Nokia phone you will never need a case again”. This is accompanied by the July 27 launch date.

The case appears to be plastic, but with a recognizable pattern making it look like marble. There is no information about specs, but this phone could be the rumored Nokia XR20 we saw in earlier reports.

The XR20 made rounds at the Geekbench platform last month, revealing 4GB RAM and the Snapdragon 480 SoC, just like the Nokia X10 and X20. It is expected to boot Android 11 out of the box with 3 years worth of updates.

Since it will feature the Snapdragon 480 chip, we can expect it to be one of the cheaper 5G handsets in the market.

There is not much else known about specifications, but we expect to hear more in the next couple of weeks.