PMD Predicts Rainfall and High Winds This Monday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall with wind, along with isolated thunderstorms for Karachi and its adjoining areas on Saturday (today).

Its notification read: “Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Umarkot, and Dadu will likely receive rain with wind and thundershower on Saturday”.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis is expected to be between 28 °C and 30 °C, while the maximum temperature is expected to be between 34 °C and 36 °C along with 70 to 80 percent humidity.

The PMD has also predicted rain, wind, and thunderstorms in the upper and central parts of Pakistan from Monday to Wednesday.

Rainfall with wind and thunderstorms are also expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday to the first day of Eid ul Azha.

Additionally, similar weather and rains are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas from Monday evening to Thursday.