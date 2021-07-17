ZTE Blade V30 Launched With 64MP Camera and 5000 mAh Battery

ZTE has a number of smaller phone announcements ahead of its major smartphone launch. The ZTE Blade V30 is now official with a tall display, a quad-camera setup, and a large battery for $256. There is no word on global availability, but it should not be long before it becomes widely available.

Design and Display

The Blade V30 has a 6.67-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a centered punch-hole camera. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side and a massive camera bump can be seen on the back with 4 lenses.

Internals and Storage

The phone features the unusual Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, which is a 12nm SoC with an octa-core processor. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, but there is also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Blade V30 will boot Android 11 out of the box.

Cameras

The primary camera setup comes with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. This setup is loaded with a variety of camera features and can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The front-facing punch-hole camera is a 16MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 5,000 mAh battery has support for 18W fast charging, which should be able to charge the device in around 90 minutes.

The ZTE Blade V30 was launched in Mexico for $256 and the global price is likely going to be slightly different.

