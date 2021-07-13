ZTE Axon 30 to Feature 120Hz Display and Invisible UD Camera

The ZTE Axon 30 is launching next week and its teaser campaign continues to give us new information every week.

The handset is going to feature the second generation under-display camera which will be unnoticeable this time since ZTE has managed to double the pixel density of the screen. The pixel density was raised to 400 dpi in the area above the front camera.

Now the company has confirmed in its latest teaser poster that the Axon 30 will come with another upgrade, a 120Hz display. This is up from 90Hz on the Axon 20 which had the first generation UD camera.

The announcement also shows an image of the device with a full-screen display due to razor-thin bezels and no punch-holes or notches for the selfie camera.

The image does not reveal much, but we can see that the under-display camera is not visible at all, even under a bright display. Although it’s just a promotional render, the first look does appear to be promising, especially since the selfie camera on the Axon 20 was quite visible.

The quality of this second-generation UD camera still remains to be seen and that will only be confirmed until we start seeing reviews for the device.

Stay tuned for the July 22 launch.