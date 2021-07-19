Sindh Revenue Board Exempts Sales Tax On Export Services Of Call Centers

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has exempted sales tax on services exported out of Pakistan rendered by call centers to their foreign clients.

The SRB has issued a notification SRB-3-4/13/2021 on Monday to amend its notification No. SRB-3-4/7/2013, dated 18th June 2013.

According to the notification, the sales tax exemption would be available to the Call Centre services exported and delivered by registered persons to persons outside Pakistan, subject to the condition that the value of the export of the services is received in foreign exchange through banking channels in the business bank accounts of the registered person exporting the services, and is also reported to the State Bank of Pakistan in the manner prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan.

This notification shall take effect on and from the last day of July 2021.