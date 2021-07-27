Pakistani Rice Export to China Stopped Due to Coronavirus Contamination

The export of Pakistani rice to China has stopped after traces of coronavirus were found in rice sacks.

It was revealed in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce was conducted under the chairmanship of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada and attended by Trade and Investment Advisor, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, that traces of coronavirus were found in the rice sacks which is why China decided to stop the import of Pakistani rice.

According to Dawood, traces of COVID-19 were also found in the packaging of six fish companies, consequently, China also stopped imports from these companies.

Dead virus traces were found outside the bottom of the rice sack, while live coronavirus traces were found outside the fish packaging.

Besides, the trade adviser informed that Pakistan will begin the export of mobile phones from January 2022.