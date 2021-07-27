Punjab Prisons Explains Early Release of Khadija Siddiqui’s Attacker

Punjab Prisons has provided an explanation for the early release of Shah Hussain who was convicted in 2019 for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui 23 times in 2016 in Lahore.

According to the statement issued by Punjab Prisons, Hussain was released early from jail after getting remission admissible under the rules and deposited a fine of Rs.50,000/-+ Arsh of Rs. 84,016/-+ Daman of Rs. 1,70,000/- (Total Rs. 3,040,16) at the jail gate.

The Remission earned / Granted to the said Convict (Shah Hussain) while in jail is as under: pic.twitter.com/tdUTtfRnAO — Punjab Prisons Official (@Punjab_Prisons) July 27, 2021

ALSO READ

Rangers and FIA Arrest Suspect Involved in Hacking Bank Accounts & Credit Cards

The government of Punjab also issued an explanation that Hussain has not received any “legal remission” from the government but has been granted “technical remissions”.

The Minister for Punjab Prisons, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, stated, “He was released on technical remissions which are granted for annual good character, blood donation, and education”.

ALSO READ

11 Students Share 3rd Position in FBISE SSC Part-ll 2020 Results

Siddiqui survived the attack by Hussain but the irony is that he has been granted remission after donating two bottles of blood.