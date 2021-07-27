Punjab Prisons Explains Early Release of Khadija Siddiqui’s Attacker

Posted 5 seconds ago by Darakhshan Anjum

Punjab Prisons has provided an explanation for the early release of Shah Hussain who was convicted in 2019 for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui 23 times in 2016 in Lahore.

According to the statement issued by Punjab Prisons, Hussain was released early from jail after getting remission admissible under the rules and deposited a fine of Rs.50,000/-+ Arsh of Rs. 84,016/-+ Daman of Rs. 1,70,000/- (Total Rs. 3,040,16) at the jail gate.

The government of Punjab also issued an explanation that Hussain has not received any “legal remission” from the government but has been granted “technical remissions”.

The Minister for Punjab Prisons, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, stated, “He was released on technical remissions which are granted for annual good character, blood donation, and education”.

Siddiqui survived the attack by Hussain but the irony is that he has been granted remission after donating two bottles of blood.

