Easypaisa Bags 7 Accolades at Effie Awards 2021

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, has once again established itself as one of the country’s biggest brands by bagging seven accolades at the prestigious Effie Awards 2021. Easypaisa won 4 gold awards for its ‘Eidipaisa’ campaign in the categories of Seasonal Marketing, Topical Marketing, Marketing Disruptors and Finance categories, a gold, and silver award in the Finance category for its ‘Every Number is Welcome’ and the ‘Phatta Note’ campaign respectively, as well as a bronze award for the ‘Easypaisa Raahi’ series in the Marketing Disruptors category.

Effie Awards are an affiliate program of the renowned Effie Worldwide, a platform committed to inspiring and celebrating effective marketing efforts as well as the brains behind them, since 1968. Easypaisa’s award-winning entries are amongst some of the most innovative advertisement campaigns and have been created in collaboration with Ogilvy Pakistan.

Commenting on the occasion, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank, stated;

“In the modern world, creating a good product or service alone does not guarantee success and often does not receive the traction that it deserves. There is therefore a need to back it up with communications that can drive the right message in the minds of the target audience. At Easypaisa, we have always believed in creating unique campaigns based on concepts that make our service stand out. It is indeed an honor to be recognized at a platform as prestigious as the Effie Awards and we look forward to keeping the same momentum in our efforts in the future as well”.

As a telco-agnostic digital payments platform, Easypaisa has been making consistent efforts to transform Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society. During the last year, the brand was also honored at the One Show Asia Showcase, Ad Stars, and Golden Roll awards.