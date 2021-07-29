President Alvi Ready With His ‘Boat’ During Floods in Islamabad [Reactions]

Although the authorities in Islamabad have successfully cleared all highways and streets from rainwater on the back of a massive Monsoon downpour on Wednesday morning, President Arif Alvi has refused to sit idle and instead wants to help as well.

Making the announcement on Twitter, President Alvi fashionably remarked his love for Islamabad, comparing its beauty with other “lovely cities of Pakistan”. He even posted a picture of himself rowing a boat in Karachi in 2017

He further stated that “Islamabad’s administration are doing their job well but if need be, I am ready with my boat”.

While the President’s intentions are commendable to say the least, netizens have pointed out that he’s trying to mirror the heroics of the ex Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, who himself was quite well known for his displays of “public affection”.

While the underlined jokes about making appearances are well-founded, a few serious Twitteratis requested the President to visit the homes of those citizens who were left devastated by the flash flooding.

