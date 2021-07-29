Punjab Announces Reopening Schedule for Schools After Summer Vacations

The government of Punjab has announced the reopening of all the public and private schools across the province from Monday, 2 August 2021.

Punjab’s Minister for Education, Murad Raas, said this in a tweet on Thursday.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to open on August 2nd, 2021. Schools will open with staggered approach. 50% students in all classes on any given day. Details are in the attached Notification. Please follow COVID SOPs as issued by the Government. pic.twitter.com/UPzObxwhm4 — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) July 29, 2021

The minister further noted that the schools will open with a staggered approach. Only 50 percent attendance will be allowed per day, and no student will be allowed to attend the school for two consecutive days.

Murad Raas directed all the concerned authorities to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

The education minister also shared a notification with the tweet that detailed school timings from 2 August, onwards. It said that all boys-only schools will operate from Monday to Saturday from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the girls schools will run from 7:45 am to 12:45 pm. Meanwhile, the afternoon shifts will run from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on the designated days.

It maintained that the school timings for district Murree and Kotli Sattyan (hilly areas) will be notified by concerned administrations.

Note that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had decided against extending the summer vacations and ordered to reopen schools as per the schedule despite a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. In Karachi alone, the prevalence rate of the coronavirus was recorded at 30 percent with a huge spike in delta variant cases.