Sony Unveils the ZV E10 Digital Camera for Vloggers

Sony has updated its ZV lineup of digital cameras once again. One of the highlights of the new ZV E10 is that you now have an interchangeable lens camera.

The ZV E10 is essentially a watered-down version of the Alpha 6400 with a few features missing but it adds more vlogging-centric features instead.

This camera uses the same 24.2MP APS-C sensor seen on Sony’s Alpha series cameras. It is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 FPS at a wide dynamic range with its S-Log2, S-Log3, and HLG profiles.

The flip-up display from the a6400 has been replaced with a single hinge display that can flip out and turn the other way if you’re recording yourself. The electronic viewfinder has been removed and you only have the touchscreen display viewfinder now.

Since the ZV E10 is a simplified camera made for beginners, it has easy quick switch buttons which let you toggle between different modes and features with a single click. It also has dedicated ports for microphones and headphones and the dated microUSB port has been replaced with a USB C.

There is a prominent video recording button at the top now so you can start recording easily even if the camera is facing away. The red light on the front tells you if the camera is rolling and so does the red border around the viewfinder.

There is also a large stereo microphone at the top which comes with a wind muffler.

Other than that, the ZV E1o is mostly the same as the Sony a6400, which is great since it costs only $700. It can go up to $800 with the additional kit and the power zoom lens.

It will go for sale in August in Black and White color options.