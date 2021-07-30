Dr. Ishrat Hussain Resigns as Adviser to PM

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, has resigned, Dawn News reported today.

The underlying reasons are unknown but sources familiar with the matter said that the letter has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr. Hussain has had an illustrious career in the government and had served as the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from 1999 to 2005.

ALSO READ

Sindh Govt Imposes Lockdown in the Province

He has been a part of the cabinet as a Federal Minister since August 2018 and had set up an Institutional Reforms Cell (IRC) at the PM Office during the tenure of the incumbent government. The IRC was established to serve as the Secretariat of the Task Forces on Civil Service Reforms and Austerity.

Although Dr. Hussain is still to give a statement about his resignation to the media, the PM has reportedly not accepted the resignation yet.