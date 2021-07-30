Zong Brings Exclusive Flash Sale of up to 70% on My Zong App

Zong, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, now brings even greater value for the users of its popular My Zong App (MZA). The flash sale of up to 70% on bundles and products will give Zong users all the more reason to make the most of the app that regularly brings amazing offers that they just can’t miss.

The flash sale brings mega discounts on all favorite products and bundles on the My Zong App. Users will get huge discounts on various products and services every month from now onwards, making their presence on the platform even more rewarding. The Flash Sale will be a recurrent feature on the app and will keep bringing amazing discounts every month on different products and services.

“Facilitating and rewarding our users through offers that add more value to their connectivity experience has always been our priority at Zong,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson. “The flash sale on My Zong App is going to be a permanent fixture that will keep rewarding our users and give them more reasons to join and make the most of the platform that’s been designed to facilitate them in all possible ways.”

Keeping in focus customers’ convenience, ease-of-use with a user-friendly interface, Zong has been adding great new features, such as exclusive discounts, daily rewards, partnerships, detailed postpaid billing, infotainment portals, widgets, and more to the My Zong App. These additions are in line with the growing needs of the customers. Users can check their balance consumption and available limits on the app as well.

Cognizant of its customer-centric approach, Zong 4G has dedicated its efforts to provide the best experience to its valued customers. Placing customers at the core, the company aims to continue capitalizing on innovation and new technologies to deliver cutting-edge products and services linked with the ambition of digitalizing Pakistan.