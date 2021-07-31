AMD Announces its Cheapest RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Yet

AMD announced the Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card yesterday, which is the cheapest and least powerful member of the RX 6000-series. It targets high-end 1080p gaming and will rival Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU, with slightly better performance, but a higher price tag as well.

The RX 6600 XT is based on the smaller Navi 23 GPU, unlike the Navi 22 and 21 seen on the higher-end cards in the lineup i.e the RX 6800, 6800XT, 6900XT, etc. It is packed with 32 compute units, down from 40 on the 6700 XT and 60 on the RX 6800. It has a base clock speed of 2359MHz during gameplay but can boost up to 2589MHz.

There is 16Gbps 8GB GDDR6 memory onboard which uses the 128-bit bus interface and has a memory bandwidth of 256GB/s and 32MB of on-die ‘Infinity Cache’.

Just like the other cards in the series, it supports the Microsoft DirectX Ultimate feature set with including hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It supports 8K display output through HDMI 2.1, even though it is not the best card for high-resolution gaming. It also supports native AV1 decoding and the card requires 160W of power.

AMD claims that the RX 6600 XT is capable of high refresh rate gaming on 1080p resolution and is 15% better on average than Nvidia’s RTX 3060 on the same resolution. It is 2.5 times faster than the GTX 1060 and is 1.5 times better than the last generation’s RX 5600 XT.

The AMD RX 6600 XT has an official price of $379 and will be available from August 11. However, keep in mind that the prices of desktop GPUs are still inflated and are not expected to recover until the end of the year.

Hence, the $379 figure is only the price on paper and the GPU will cost a lot more in most markets, at least for now.