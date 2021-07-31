DRAP Cancels Registration Of Traditional Syringes in Pakistan

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has officially canceled the registration of traditional syringes in the country, owing to the instrument’s dangerous after effects pertaining to health safety.

According to reports, the decision for cancellation and discontinuation of traditional syringes was made by the DRAP in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS.

Back in January 2021, the federal government had started urgent proceedings to devise new regulations to stop the reuse of syringes. Many politicians and businessmen argued about the popularity of the allegedly unhealthy practice and urged relevant divisions of the government to make a judgment on the basis of sound scientific evidence.

Almost 7 months after deliberations by the government and concerned health practitioners, the above-mentioned development has finally forged a new line of action for the country’s developing healthcare sector. From now onwards, traditional syringes will no longer be used across Pakistan, as per the directions of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.