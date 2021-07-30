Delta Variant is More Contagious Than Common Cold, Seasonal Flu and Smallpox

Delta variant of the Coronavirus, which first emerged in India last year, is as contagious as chickenpox and can cause more severe infection than all other known strains of the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed.

According to details, the Delta variant is more likely to breach all sorts of protections given by existing COVID-19 vaccines and vaccinated individuals can carry as much virus in the nose and throat as unvaccinated individuals.

The Delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu, and smallpox, and it is as contagious as chickenpox.

It produces tenfold more virus in the nose and throat in comparison to the amount of virus produced in people infected with the Alpha variant, another highly contagious strain that first emerged from the UK.

The amount of virus in a person infected with the Delta variant is a thousandfold more than what is seen in people infected with the original strain of the Coronavirus.

The CDC has also revised its guidelines for facemasks among vaccinated people, recommending them to wear facemasks indoors in public settings in communities with high transmission of the virus.

CDC’s Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has said the CDC is extremely concerned with the data coming in regarding the Delta variant, adding that healthcare authorities must acknowledge that the war has changed and take serious action now.