KP Govt to Launch Education Cards for Poor Students

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is planning to launch Education Cards similar to the Health Card scheme for the poor but talented and deserving students in the province to enable them to get quality education in any institution in Pakistan.

The development was announced by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Higher Education and Information, Kamran Bangash, during a ceremony of the Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Quality Assurance Awards and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) capacity building program in Peshawar on Sunday.

Kamran Bangash, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, said that seven divisions of KP will get colleges of law, and vowed to provide more funds and facilities to 30 to 40 model colleges chosen from the main colleges of the province. However, he did not elaborate on the criteria for the selection.

The SACM also announced that provincial ranking will be carried out for the universities and colleges of the KP in consultation with the Quality Assurance team from next year onwards.

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Dawood Khan, as the guest of honor. Parliamentary Secretary of KP Assembly on Higher Education, Ayesha Bano, Managing Director QAA HEC, Dr. Shafiq Ur Rahman, Advisor Quality Assurance HED, Imran Ullah Marwat Director Quality Assurance HED, Ihsan Ullah, Additional Secretary Universities HED, the vice-chancellors of the KP public sector universities, the principals and faculty members of the colleges and universities of KP, and officials from the HEC were was also present at the occasion.