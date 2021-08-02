Xiaomi is Now The Second Biggest Phone Maker in The World: IDC Report

Xiaomi made headlines in July when it became the second-biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world. As per a report from Canalys Research, Xiaomi overtook Apple to take the second spot on the list, and now another analyst firm IDC has also confirmed Xiaomi’s ranking.

IDC’s report ranks the top 5 smartphone companies in the world in the second quarter of 2021 based on their shipment volumes, market share, and year-over-year growth.

Samsung is still the biggest smartphone maker in the world with over 59 million shipments, which is 4 million more than the same quarter of 2020. Although it shipped more units this year, its market share dropped from 19.5% to 18.8%.

Xiaomi was close behind Samsung in the second spot with 53.1 million units shipped and a 16.9% market share. This was a major increase from 28.5 million units shipped last year in the same quarter. IDC states that Xiaomi has reported a growth of 86.6%.

Apple is now the third biggest phone maker with 44.2 million smartphone shipments and a 14.1% market share. The Cupertino giant’s market share came up from 13.6% and its shipments were 37.6 million last year.

Oppo and Vivo were on the fourth and fifth spots respectively, with very close numbers. Oppo scored 32.8 million total shipments in the second quarter and Vivo hit 31.6 million shipments. Both of their market shares also grew in the period.

IDC states that it has included all brands owned by a parent company in the stats shown above. For instance, Xiaomi’s stats also include Redmi and Poco’s stats.

Source: IDC