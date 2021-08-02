Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Expected to Launch This Month With MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone, the Mi Mix 4, is finally expected to launch soon after years of speculation. Some rumors claimed that the device would boot MIUI 13, but Xiaomi was quick to debunk these claims.

Wang Hua from Xiaomi’s PR department says that MIUI 13 is not ready yet as it is still being fine-tuned by the developers. Hence, there is still some time before MIUI 13 becomes official.

This confirms that the Mi Mix 4 will not boot MIUI 13 out of the box, but the MIUI 12.5 instead. It also aligns with tipster Digital Chat Station’s report which said that future Xiaomi phones will feature MIUI 12.5 on first boot, including the Mi Mix 4.

According to recent reports, the Mi Mix 4 is codenamed Odin and will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with a high refresh rate. It will also come with an under-display selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Its main chipset will either be the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 888+ SoC with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1. The triple camera setup on the back may include a 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera sensor, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto lens.

The 5,000 mAh battery will have support for top-of-the-line 120W super fast charging.

One of the Mi Mix 4’s variants was recently spotted on TENAA, meaning that it’s coming soon.