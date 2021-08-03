PM House Likely to be Used for Commercial Activities Soon

After months of deliberations on part of the government, the Prime Minister House is reportedly on course to be converted into a commercial venue for generating income.

The decision for the underlined course of action rests with the upcoming cabinet meeting which will be chaired in principle by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

If approved, the PM House will be utilized as a venue for catering high-level diplomatic events and seminars, cultural events, fashion shows, and vintage car exhibition shows.

While the underlined development spells good business, the government has yet to ascertain a substitute venue for a university-level institution that was originally planned to be built on the 50 acres of the 100-acre PM House according to a bill last year.

As far as the government’s viewpoint on the matter is concerned, an official response has yet to be submitted.